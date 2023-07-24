FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – 20 years as the pitching coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks, two different stints under two head coaches, Dave Jorn retired in 2016.

His book, “More than Baseball” tells his story and how the game ultimately led him to his true calling.

In this Pig Trail Nation five-part series, our Mike Irwin looks into Dave Jorn’s career with the Hogs and how it impacted his life today.

On June 20th, Dave Van Horn and former Arkansas head baseball coach Norm DeBriyn welcomed the man who had served as a pitching coach for both back to campus. Dave Jorn was amazed with the facilities Van Horn has to work with these days. A far cry from the 80s when Jorn, who’s pro career was cut short by injuries, was hired by Van Horn as the Hogs pitching coach.

“My recollection is that Norm kind of remembered me because I had pitched against them in the Texas League. [I] played an exhibition game with the Razorbacks and I pitched that game and he had remembered that and I think that kind of went forward when he was in Little Rock asking about me,” Jorn said.

Arkansas pitching got immediately better under Jorn and when Van Horn joined the staff as a grad assistant he added his own touch.

“Our infield got better. He made a couple of changes personnel-wise that got us to Omaha in ’85 and Dave Jorn did the same thing. So they were so good,” DeBriyn said.

Jorn and Van Horn also roomed together on the road. DVH quickly found out something that DeBriyn already knew. Arkansas’ pitching coach did crazy things in his sleep.

“We were in Austin getting ready to play in the tournament, I don’t know what time it was, one or two in the morning, All’s I know, he sat up in bed and just screamed out, ‘Let ’em know we’re here.’ And I’m like, it kind of woke me up and startled me. I mean this guy, what’s he-and then he just laid back down and now I can’t sleep,” Van Horn said.

“He was my partner man. We used to run together a little bit before he got married. I was single and then we’d fix the field together. He’d be in class. Get out of class. We’d fix the field and then on the field, the development part of it, and me and him were really the only two that could throw batting practice. You didn’t want to hit off of Norm in batting practice. Let me tell you,” Jorn said.

In the Jorn years from 1983-1988 Arkansas won 71 percent of its games, went to five NCAA regionals with two trips to the College World series, but he really didn’t like recruiting and he always saw himself in the big leagues. It didn’t work out for him as a player but he wanted to take a shot as a coach.

On Tuesday, in part two of “More Than Baseball”, we’ll look at Jorn’s career as a minor league coach and what eventually reunited him back at Arkansas with Van Horn.