Moore Selected Co-Freshman Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball’s Robert Moore has been named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after a pair of strong performances against Grand Canyon.

It is the second weekly honor for the freshman infielder and fourth by a Razorback this season. Heston Kjerstad (Co-Player) and Connor Noland (Pitcher) have also received awards from the conference office in 2020. On Feb. 24, Moore picked up SEC Co-Player of the Week for his showing against Gonzaga, as well as Perfect Game National Player of the Week.

From Leawood, Kansas, Moore went 5-for-9 at the plate vs. the Antelopes, with three RBIs and run scored and a final batting average of .556. His five hits were tied for the team-lead last week, as he recorded multi-hit performances in both games against GCU.

In the first contest, Moore racked up three hits and an RBI on March 10, driving in a run in the second inning, then scoring in the fifth. In game two, Moore had two more hits, including a leadoff single in the third inning and a two-RBI knock in the sixth.

This season, Moore has put together a .317 clip at the plate, starting all 16 games, with 20 hits, two doubles, two homers, 17 RBIs and 10 runs scored. He leads the team with seven multi-RBI performances and has six multi-hit games.

