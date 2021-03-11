Moody Named March Madness All-American

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Moses Moody was named second team All-American on the Andy Katz NCAA March Madness squad.
The Little Rock native ranks third in the SEC and third among NCAA freshmen in scoring (17.5 points). Moody and fellow All-American honorees Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State) and Evan Mobley (Southern Cal) were the only freshmen in the NCAA to average at least 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds this season.
Moody was the only SEC player represented on the 15-player squad and is the first Razorback since Bobby Portis (2015) to earn second team All-America. Overall, Moody is the 32nd Razorback to earn an All-American honor and gives Arkansas an All-American for the third consecutive year, joining AP honorable mention All-Americans Mason Jones (2020) and Daniel Gafford (2019).
Moses Moody Season Honors
- Second team All-American (Andy Katz NCAA March Madness)
- SEC Freshman of the Year (Coaches)
- SEC Newcomer of the Year (Media)
- First team All-SEC (Coaches)
- First team All-SEC (AP)
- First team All-SEC (USA TODAY Sports Network)
- SEC All-Freshman Team
- 3x SEC Freshman of the Week
- SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service Team
2021 Andy Katz NCAA March Madness All-Americans
First Team
Luka Garza, Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Jared Butler, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Second Team
Evan Mobley, Southern California
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Third Team
James Bouknight, UConn
Miles “Deuce” McBride, West Virginia
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech
