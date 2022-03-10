FAYETTEVILLE — Montaric Brown was one of the five Razorbacks invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and then he competed at Arkansas’ Pro Day on Wednesday.

Brown, 6-0, 196, was a four-star recruit out of Ashdown High School. He actually came to Arkansas as a safety, but then moved to cornerback during his career. He talked about the versatility that is for him and should be something NFL teams like.

“That’s my advantage, playing safety,” Brown said. “I’ve got history playing safety, so if they need me to switch to safety I feel like I’ll be just fine.”

Brown was asked what position he projects himself to play.

“Corner, nickel, safety,” Brown said. “Like, anything. I’m willing to do anything. Versatile, so. Wherever they need me, I’m willing to do anything.”

Brown ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. His grade was 5.95 which equates to an average backup or special teamer. In 2021, Brown finished with 54 tackles, 24 solo, one for loss, five interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and a recovered fumble. He improved on his 40 at the Arkansas Pro Day dropping it to 4.5. He talked about how the combine experience was for him.

“Man, that was a wonderful,” Brown said. “It was a wonderful time. I had a wonderful time. I gained a lot of knowledge from vets, NFL vets in there. And I gained a lot of relationships from other teams, and I met a lot of friends, so it was a great time.”

Brown also was asked about his performance at both the Combine and Pro Day?

“You know, performing there, I could have been smooth,” Brown said. “Just coming back to Pro Day, I improved. I feel like I improved. I had a great day. And I did better times than I did at the Combine.”

Brown also shared the feedback he got from NFL teams at the Combine.

“They talked about their scheme,” Brown said. “They went over their scheme. They asked me about my family and friends and how I was a person and what my teammates think of me. It went great with teams. I talked to a lot of teams, and we met every day since I was there.”

Another thing Brown shared was what the teams felt about his film.

“They were very impressed,” Brown said. “They were impressed with my ball skills. Over the past years at Arkansas, I improved every year, and they were very impressed with my film.”

In addition to improving his 40 at Arkansas’ Pro Day. He did more on Wednesday than he did at the Combine.

“I did everything here,” Brown said. “My results were better as I was told. I just did drills and the 40 at the Combine.”

Brown had a 34-inch vertical jump on Wednesday and did 11 reps on the bench press. He recorded a 4.4 in the short shuttle and a 7.27 in the 3-cone drill. Even though he improved in his 40 he still didn’t reach his goal.

“Nah, not really,” Brown said. “I wanted to hit 4.4s, but I hit a 4.5, so that’s it.”

Sam Pittman had hoped that Brown would return to Arkansas for another season.

“It was a tough decision, yeah,” Brown said. “I had to talk with my family and talk and decide. But I had to go. That was the best decision for me, so.”

Brown also talked about where he’s training and who his representation is.

“I’ve trained in Ft. Lauderdale at XPE with Tony Villani and Matt Gates,” Brown said. “I’m represented by Jake Presser of Milk & Honey.”

Brown talked about the daily process while preparing for the April 28-30 NFL Draft.

“You’ve definitely got to eat right,” Brown said. “You’ve got to get sleep. You can’t stay up all night playing video games or anything. You’ve got to sacrifice a lot of things. You’ve got to eat right and get your sleep when you can. Anytime you can, take a nap or anything. It’s very important. It affects your performance.”

The process has helped Brown learn some things about himself.

“When you face adversity and just keep going, it’s going to be ups and downs but keep going and keep working,” Brown said.

Brown and all the others at the Arkansas Pro Day know they left Arkansas much better than when they arrived. Brown and the Hogs suffered through some 2-10 seasons before the 3-7 against an all-SEC schedule in 2020 and then 9-4 in 2021.

“Coming in, we didn’t have a great team,” Brown said. “The culture was kind of an issue. But over the years and having Pitt, everybody believed in him. We trusted him and his game plan. Getting a guy like (Barry) Odom, Coach Sam Carter, just having those guys made it improve and made a big impact on the guys, and we believed in their plan. So, we’ll run through a brick wall for Sam Pittman, man. He’s that type of guy. Just keeping that chip on our shoulder and blue collar mentality. So, he’s a great coach, and I’m blessed to have him my past two years. He’s a great coach.”