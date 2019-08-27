Mizzou-Arkansas to play at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. (News release) – The University of Missouri has agreed to play its annual Thanksgiving Week rivalry game against Arkansas in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in 2020, as announced today by Mizzou and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The annual Battle Line Rivalry presented by Shelter Insurance game, currently scheduled for Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 (date is subject to change), will conclude the Tigers’ regular season and will mark the first game played by Mizzou in Kansas City since 2015.

Mizzou’s 2020 home slate for Faurot Field will feature six contests, including SEC matchups with Vanderbilt (Sept. 12), Georgia (Oct. 17) and Kentucky (Oct. 24 – Homecoming), with a trio of non-conference games spread throughout the season, including Central Arkansas (Sept. 5), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 26) and Louisiana (Nov. 21).

“We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas,” said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020,” he said.

“We have been in discussion with the Chiefs for the last couple of years about bringing Mizzou back to Arrowhead, and we look forward to working with Mark Donovan, Jeremy Slavens and the rest of the Chiefs staff to make this game a huge success,” Sterk added.

“We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City, and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again,” said Head Coach Barry Odom. “Allowing our kids the opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s great stadiums is very valuable for their overall student-athlete experience at Mizzou, and having the chance to showcase our program around the state is important to us,” he said.

Mizzou is 6-2 all-time in eight games at Arrowhead Stadium, including a 20-16 win over BYU on Nov. 14, 2015 in MU’s last outing there. The Tigers went 4-1 during a five-year stretch against rival Kansas from 2007-11, including the memorable 36-28 win in the 2007 “Armageddon at Arrowhead” game that pitted third-ranked Mizzou against the second-ranked Jayhawks. The Tigers also won a 2005 game at Arrowhead against Arkansas State, with the only other loss there coming in the 2008 Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma. Mizzou and the Chiefs have discussed a future opportunity for another game in Arrowhead against a mutually agreeable Power 5 opponent during the 2021-24 seasons.

Mizzou will enter the 2019 season coming off consecutive winning campaigns, and the Tigers will begin the year at Wyoming (Aug. 31), before a five-game home stand that begins Sept. 7 with West Virginia. Tickets are on sale for the 2019 schedule, which will feature seven home contests in all.