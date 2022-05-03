FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ streak of midweek wins came to an end on Tuesday night when Missouri State handed them a 6-4 loss.

Arkansas was limited to four hits on the night. It appeared it was going to be a blowout as the Bears held a 6-1 lead heading to bottom of the ninth and the Hogs only two hits to that point of game.

However, with one out, Kendall Diggs pinch hit for Chris Lanzilli. Diggs walked and then stole second. Then Michael Turner popped out to third for the second out. Robert Moore then singled to left field to allow Diggs to score. Zack Gregory then pinch hit for Braydon Webb and with 0-2 count got hit by a pitch. Jace Bohrofen then hit a grounder to second that was fielded cleanly, but pulled the first baseman off with the throw for an error and loaded the bases. Jalen Battles then singled to left field to plate both Moore and Gregory. The left fielder threw the ball way and Battles went to second with Bohrofen going to third. Dylan Leach, who had hit a home run in the bottom of the third, hit a hard grounder to the shortstop who threw to first to end the game.

The Bears got a two-run home run from Spencer Nivens to take 2-0 lead in the top of the third. Nivens then put the Bears up 3-1 in the fifth with a single that allowed Hayden Moore to score. Drake Baldwin hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth off Heston Tole. The Bears also added one more run in the inning.

Reese Lang (2-2) got the win and Jake McMahill got his second save of the season. Will McEntire, who started for the Hogs and pitched three innings, took the loss to even his record at 1-1 on the year.

McEntire, Kole Ramage, Zebulon Vermillion, Zack Morris, Tole, Nick Griffin and Elijah Trest combined to allow eight hits while striking out 15 Bears.

The Bears committed three errors to none for the Hogs, but were able to withstand the miscues and hang on for the victory.

Arkansas (34-11, 14-7) now heads to Auburn for a big weekend series. Friday’s game will start at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network+. The Razorbacks currently have a two-game lead in the SEC West over Auburn. LSU and Texas A&M.