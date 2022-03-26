No. 3 Arkansas fell to Missouri 7-5 on Saturday in Columbia to snap a 12-game winning streak.

The Tigers broke the game open with four runs In the bottom of the seventh. Missouri’s leadoff hitter walked. Then three wild pitches in a row by Kole Ramage allowed him to score. Following a walk, Elijah Trest is on to pitch for the Hogs. Missouri advanced the runner to second on a fielder’s choice. Then another wild pitch allowed him to get to third, Then a single allowed the Tigers to tie the game at 5. The Tigers loaded the bases and Josh Day delivered a double down the left-field line to provide the winning margin for the Tigers.

Missouri put together three singles in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead over the Razorbacks on Saturday.

The Hogs struck back in the top of second though. Chris Lanzilli leads off with double, Jalen Battles gets an infield hit that allows Lanzilli to third. Brady Slavens walked to load bases with no outs. Missouri starter Tony Neubeck then struck out the next two hitters. However, Cayden Wallace then hit a two-out double that the wind played tricks with to clear the bases and a 3-2 lead. Peyton Stovall then walked. Robert Moore appeared to get hit by a Neubeck pitch, but the umpire said no. Instead, Moore reached on a throwing error that allowed Wallace to score for a 4-2 lead. All the Razorback runs came with two outs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hagen Smith retired the first two Missouri batters. However he then walked two and a single plated a run to cut lead to 4-3. Smith stayed in the game and fanned the next Tiger to get out of the inning.

The Hogs once again struck with two outs. This time in top of seventh. Braydon Webb walked and then Zack Gregory delivered an infield hit. After a strikeout, Stovall reached on a fielder’s choice as the Tigers got Gregory at second and Webb went to third. Moore then singled to center, Webb scored, Stovall to third and Moore to second on the throw to third that almost got Stovall. Hogs lead 5-3.

Smith went 5.0 innings for the Hogs. He allowed six hits, three runs, all earned, walked three, five strikeouts, hit one batter, faced 25 hitters, threw 96 pitches with 59 going for strikes. Ramage replaced Smith to begin the sixth inning. Ramage worked 1.0 inning, allowed one hit, one run, earned, two walks, three wild pitches, faced six batters, threw 26 pitches with 11 being strikes. Trest went 0.1 inning. He allowed a pair of hits, two runs, both earned, one wild pitch, three batters faced, 15 pitches and nine strikes. Zack Morris worked 0.2 inning, one hit, one walk, a strikeout, four batters faced, 20 pitches and 12 were strikes. Gabriel Starks worked the bottom of the eighth. Starks worked the 1.0 inning He struck out one hitter, faced three hitters, 13 pitches and nine for strikes. Trest (0-1) took the loss.

Neubeck worked 4.0 innings for the Tigers. He allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits. He fanned five Hogs. Carter Rustad replaced Neubeck to start the fifth inning. Rustad worked 2.2 innings. He allowed two hits, one run, earned, struck out three and hit one batter. Ian Lohse replaced him in the seventh. He worked 2.1 innings to get the win. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out four.

Arkansas (17-4, 4-1) and Missouri (13-6, 1-4) will play again on Sunday at 1 p.m.