Washington State head coach Mike Leach speaks with a official in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington State head coach Mike Leach has won at tough places to win.

He was 84-43 at Texas Tech and is now 53-45 with Washington State. Both programs have proved to be difficult places to win. That is the same perception many have of Arkansas.

Leach also has served as an assistant at several colleges including offensive coordinator at Kentucky (1997-98) and Oklahoma (1999) where he coached the quarterbacks as well. Arkansas has struggled to develop consistency at quarterback under Chad Morris, but that likely wouldn’t be an issue with Leach.

One knock on Leach is his teams’ play on defense. That criticism is justified, but few know his second year in coaching he tutored the linebackers at College of the Desert in 1988. That followed his first year in coaching in 1987 when he coached the offensive line at Cal Poly.

In 10 seasons in Lubbock, Leach never had a losing season. He had eight consecutive seasons with at least eight wins, four seasons with at least nine victories and one year his team won 11 games. That was 2008 when the Red Raiders went 11-2. They finished the season ranked No. 12 in both polls. He is the all-time winningest coach in Texas Tech history.

This is his eighth season at Washington State. His first three produced losing seasons. In 2015 they went 9-4. He then reeled off 8-5, 9-4 and 11-2 seasons before this fall. They are currently 4-5 with games remaining against Stanford, Oregon State and Washington. The Stanford and Oregon State games are at home.

Leach saw his team start the season 3-0 with victories against New Mexico State, Northern Colorado and Houston. It appeared they were on their way to a 4-0 start before UCLA mounted a huge comeback in the fourth game of season. Following the loss to Bruins, the only win so far is Colorado. They have also lost to Utah, Oregon, Arizona State and California. Of those four only California isn’t ranked and they were earlier in season. The loss to UCLA was at home while the other four losses were all on the road.

He was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2015 and then again in 2018. He’s the first coach in Washington State history to win 11 games in a season.

Among the head coaches he served under were Hal Mumme and Bob Stoops. He has had several assistant coaches go on to be successful head coaches. Among them are Lincoln Riley, Art Briles, Seth Littrell, Dana Holgorsen, Ruffin McNeill, Sonny Dykes and others.

Players who played under Leach and went on to become head coaches in college or NFL are Kliff Kingsbury, Neal Brown, Josh Heupel, Eric Morris and Littrell.

The combined record at both Texas Tech and Washington State is 137-88 and he is 7-7 in bowl games.

Despite his lofty record in Lubbock, his time with Texas Tech didn’t end well. He was fired on Dec. 30, 2009, for failing to apologize to Adam James, the son of former SMU and New England Patriots running back Craig James.

On December 28, 2009, Leach was suspended indefinitely by Texas Tech pending investigation of alleged inappropriate treatment of James. On December 16, James suffered a concussion. He was examined the next day, and told not to practice that afternoon due to the concussion. According to a James family source, Leach ordered him to stand in the equipment room near the Raiders’ practice facility. According to the Lubbock Avalance-Journal, school officials claim they gave Leach an ultimatum to apologize to James in writing by December 28 or Leach would be suspended. His attorney, Ted Liggett, disputed the characterization of events as reported by the university and other news sources, and said that James had been treated reasonably in light of his condition.

Texas Tech called his refusal to apologize to James “a defiant act of insubordination.” This was the day before Leach was reportedly owed an $800,000 tenure bonus and over $1,700,000 for contractual guaranteed income for 2009. Texas Tech lawyers handed a termination letter to Liggett just minutes before the two sides were to appear in a Lubbock courtroom for a hearing. Liggett was also told that Leach would not be allowed to coach in the Alamo Bowl regardless of how the hearing turned out. School officials later said that other incidents had come to light during its investigation of Leach, but declined to elaborate.

Despite those events, Leach returned to coaching when Washington State hired him on Nov. 30, 2011. He had been linked to jobs at Miami (Fla.), Maryland, Minnesota, Arizona, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tulane and Kansas. His name was also mentioned with Tennessee when Jeremy Pruitt was hired.

Leach is aged 58. He is making $3.75 million each season at Washington State. An example of what Leach can do with quarterbacks was in 2018 when he turned Gardner Minshew into one of the best in college football following two very average seasons at East Carolina.

In 2018, Minshew completed 468 of 662 passes for 4,776 yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading Washington State to an 11-2 record. In two years at East Carolina, Minshew completed 293 of 506 passes for 3,487 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.