FAYETTEVILLE — Florida safety Miguel Mitchell wrapped up his official visit to Arkansas on Friday and left impressed.

Mitchell, 6-1, 215, played in 24 games the past two years for the Gators. In 2023, he had eight starts in the 11 games he played. He had 37 tackles, 19 solo, 0.5 for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. Following the visit, Mitchell talked about how it went.

“It’s more than I expected, I’ll say that,” Mitchell said. “But I love everything I’ve seen.”

Mitchell got more specific on what impressed him the most.

“The facilities are pretty nice, that’s one thing that stood out to me,” Mitchell said.

Since Arkansas exceeded his expectations, Mitchell was asked what expectations he had prior to visit?

“I didn’t really have any,” Mitchell said. “I’d never been to Arkansas, never talked to them out of high school or anything like that. It’s just something new, just something I came over to look at.”

Arkansas won’t be his last visit and he also had one prior to arriving in Fayetteville.

“I went to Memphis before, and I’m going down to Tulane and supposed to check out LSU after that,” Mitchell said.

The talented safety from Oxford (Ala.) High School talked about what the visit did for Arkansas’ chances of signing him.

“I feel like I’ve made a pretty good relationship with Coach T-Will (Travis Williams), and Coach (Deron) Wilson, me and him have a prior relationship at Florida,” Mitchell said. “It’s been good.”

Mitchell talked about how Wilson and the coaches talked him into visiting.

“Just that relationship with Coach Wilson, he was calling me every day,” Mitchell said. “I know him as a person, I know who he is as a coach, and that’s really what got me up here to check it out. He told me to come see what they’re talking about.”

Mitchell has good size for a safety which helped him succeed with the Gators.

“I get that a lot,” Mitchell said. “A lot of people tried to get me to play linebacker out of high school, but I’m a safety.”

When told Steve Atwater was a big safety and played at Arkansas and in the NFL Mitchell had a predicted reaction for someone his age.

“I don’t know that, that’s a throwback,” Mitchell said.

As far as a timetable for a decision, Mitchell may be closing in on it.

“Hopefully sometime by next week,” Mitchell said. “You know, school starts up, so hopefully we’ll be somewhere before that starts.”

Named MVP in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. He totaled 33 tackles, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and blocked a field goal his senior year.