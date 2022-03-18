FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks held their fifth Prospect Day this past Saturday and several key targets were in town including a pair of brothers who both hold offers from the Hogs.

Pinson Valley (Ala.) Class of 2024 athlete Tevis Metcalf, 6-1, 180, has three offers with one being from Arkansas. Alabama A&M and Jackson State are the others, but several SEC schools are still evaluating him. Metcalf was at Georgia on Thursday. As far as the Arkansas visit he liked what he saw.

“The visit was better then I expected,” Metcalf said. “It was a very welcoming atmosphere. The highlights of my visit were actually getting to meet the coaches and staff in person and seeing the facilities and campus. Arkansas stands high in my recruitment right now and I would love to keep a solid relationship with coach Bowman and the rest of the staff as well.”

Tevis was pleased he got to see Arkansas for the first time.

“This was my first visit here and I and so impressed,” Tevis Metcalf said. “It is just such a special place with big-tines facilities.

“I love the stadium and the fact that the weight room is 100 yards long. It’s also really cool that the practice field has a parking garage under it.”

The fact Pittman is at Arkansas also helps with any decision Metcalf might make about Arkansas.

“One thing that is really cool is that if I commit and come to Arkansas I wouldn’t have to worry about Coach Pittman going anywhere else,” Metcalf said. “He said he is locked in here and will always been coaching here as long as he is coaching.”

Tevis also talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“When I begin to think hard about where I want to go, I will want it to be a place with great academics that can set me up for life and not just football,” Metcalf said. “I want to know that I have that support after I graduate. It has to be more than just about football, but that is important, too.”

Metcalf’s brother is Pinson Valley Class of 2023 three-star safety TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 180, who also made the visit. TJ has 21 offers including the Hogs. He too commented on the visit to Arkansas.

“The visit went very well,” Metcalf said. “The visit went very well. The highlights of the visit were the meetings with Coach (Dominique) Bowman and Coach (Sam) Pittman. In the defensive back meeting Coach Bowman gave great examples of what they are expecting out of the players. While meeting with Coach Pittman he emphasized the importance of family and dedication to the players during and after football. He mentioned that they will help each player with internships and jobs after football. I thought that was cool. As of now Arkansas did a great job so they’re standing in a good position. As I stated before offering my brother and myself is big to me and my family.”

Seattle Seahawk star and former Ole Miss wide receiver DJ Metcalf is their second cousin.

Click here for Tevis Matcalf’s highlights