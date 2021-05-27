Men’s Golf Opens Play At NCAA Championship Friday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Arkansas, the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional and SEC runners-up, will make its 25th appearance at the NCAA Championships on Friday (May 28) in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Grayhawk Golf Club – Raptor Course.

The Championships will feature 18 holes each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to 15 for 18 additional holes Monday. The individual champion will be crowned on Monday and the top eight teams will advance to match play. Match play will consist of the quarterfinals and semifinals on Tuesday (June 1) and the finals on Wednesday (June 2).

The Razorbacks will be paired with San Diego State and Texas Tech in the first two rounds. The groups will tee off Friday from 8:32-9:16 am (CT) off hole #1 and start on hole #10 in round two on Saturday starting at 1:52 pm (CT).

Arkansas will take an experienced group to the national championship.

Julian Perico, who will be playing in the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup for Team International this summer, earned a berth to the 2019 NCAA Championship as an individual. Perico owns the program’s top two, single-season scoring averages and currently holds the school record for career scoring average (71.07),

Graduate seniors Tyson Reeder and William Buhl will be playing in their second NCAA Championship. The duo helped the Razorbacks finish 12th in 2018. Reeder is coming off a runner-up finish at the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional and Buhl tied for eighth. Buhl’s 70.65 career scoring average is second in program history and Reeder’s 72.12 ranks fifth.

Segundo Oliva Pinto and Manuel Lozada will be making their NCAA Championship debuts. However, Oliva Pinto is a two-time conference champion and has played in two NCAA Regionals. Lozada, whose score has counted toward the team total in 15 of his 18 rounds, went 2-1 in the SEC match play with his lone loss coming on the 18th hole versus the #16 player in the country.

Also making the trip as an alternate is Mason Overstreet. Overstreet was the 2017 NCAA runner-up and his 72.03 career scoring average ranks third on the school’s all-time list.

Head coach Brad McMakin is making his seventh NCAA Championship appearance with the Razorbacks. In his previous six, Arkansas made the 54-hole cut five times and finished national runner-up in 2009.

2021 NCAA Championship

Stroke Play Dates: May 28-31 (Fri.-Mon.)

Match Play Dates: June 1-2 (Tues.-Wed.)

Host: Arizona State

Location: Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) – Scottsdale, Ariz.

Par: 70

Yards: 7,289

30-Team Field:

#1 Florida State

#2 Oklahoma

#3 Oklahoma State

#4 Clemson

#5 Texas

#6 North Carolina

#7 Wake Forest

#8 Illinois

#9 Pepperdine

#10 Arizona State

#11 Vanderbilt

#12 Georgia

#13 NC State

#14 Tennessee

#16 Liberty

#18 SMU

#19 San Francisco

#21 Florida

#22 Texas Tech

#23 Arkansas

#25 San Diego State

#26 Georgia Tech

#27 Louisville

#31 Sam Houston

#32 Oregon State

#34 UAB

#37 TCU

#41 ETSU

#46 Little Rock

#57 San Diego

NCAA Men’s Golf Championship Schedule

(All Times Listed Are Central – NOTE: Arizona is currently on Pacific Time … TWO HOURS BEHIND CT)

Friday, May 28

8:10 a.m. – First-round of stroke play

Saturday, May 29

8:10 a.m. – Second-round of stroke play

Sunday, May 30

8:10 a.m. – Third-round of stroke play

NOTE: TOP 15 TEAMS ADVANCE TO ROUND 4

Monday, May 31

Noon – Fourth and final round of stroke play

NOTE: TOP 8 TEAMS ADVANCE TO MATCH PLAY

Quarterfinal match play pairings announced

Golf Channel Coverage

4-8 p.m. – Individual National Championship (Live)

Tuesday, June 1

8:20 a.m. – Quarterfinal – Match #1 and #2 begin (1st and 10th tees)

9:10 a.m. – Quarterfinal – Match #3 and #4 begin (1st and 10th tees)

2:45 p.m. – Semifinal – Match #5 begins (winners of match #1 and #2)

3:35 p.m. – Semifinal – Match #6 begins (winners of match #3 and #4)

Golf Channel Coverage

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Team Match Play Quarterfinals (Live)

4-8 p.m. – Team Match Play Semifinals (Live)

Wednesday, June 2

3:35 p.m. – Championship match begins (winner Match #5 vs. winner of Match #6)

Golf Channel Coverage

4-8 p.m. – Team Match Play National Championship (Live)

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Golf, follow @RazorbackMGolf on Twitter.