Melvin Laster Excels at Arkansas’ Camp on Monday, Earns Scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE — Liberty (Mo.) North Class of 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster earned a scholarship at the Arkansas Football Camp on Monday.
Laster, 6-2, 230, was pleased to get the offer.
“It made me feel great about myself,” Laster said. “I’ve been working a lot to get where I am now. Just keep working and get better.”
As a freshman in 2020 for a 9-3 squad, Laster had 79 tackles, 52 solo, 3 tackles for loss, a sack, 11 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles and a recovered one.
He’s being recruited by Michael Scherer, Arkansas’ linebackers coach. He was impressed with Scherer at the camp.
“Man, coach Scherer is a great coach,” Laster said. “This camp was really exciting. It really helped me a lot like with my hands and stuff. He taught me how to guard the running backs like stay on their hips.”
Missouri became his first offer on June 6.