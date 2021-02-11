Meet The New Hogs: Lucas Coley

Lucas Coley is eager to put on a Razorbacks jersey and make an impact on the field.

The four star quarterback out of San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian, says he can make an immediate impact for the Hogs and looks forward to the competition for starting quarterback.

“I committed here for a reason,” says Coley. “I love to compete so I’m looking forward to it.”

Coley also says that one of the things that will set him apart from others, is his leadership.

“I’m going to do what’s right, no matter who’s watching or what’s around,” says Coley. “I’m going to work my tail off. There will never be another man in the room that works as hard as me. That’s something I bring to the table.”

Coley, 6-2, 205, committed to the Razorbacks over 33 other offers. You can read more about him by clicking here.

Watch the video above to hear from Coley about his decision to become a Razorback, what he does for fun and more.