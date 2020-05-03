Meet Blayne Toll: Razorbacks Early Enrollee, Born-And-Raised Arkansan

HAZEN, Ark. — Learn up on one of the newest Razorback football players, Blayne Toll.

Toll is the only in-state early enrollee of Arkansas’ 2020 recruiting class. He’s a touted 3-star defensive end out of Hazen who received multiple SEC offers before committing to being a Hog — A dream of his since childhood.

Since moving to Fayetteville in January, Toll has been moved to tight end for his freshman season. Despite the team’s cancellation of spring ball due to the coronavirus pandemic, Toll is confident his time with the team has already proven valuable.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with Toll to hear about his lifelong love for the Razorbacks, his impression of head coach Sam Pittman, what repping his small town means, and more.