McTelvin Agim Hears Name Called in NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim has been drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 95th pick in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Agim, who was a five-star recruit out of Hope High School, played four years for the University of Arkansas. Agim, 6-2 5/8, 309, was one of four former Razorbacks who attended the NFL Combine earlier this year.

In four years at Arkansas, Agim played in 49 games with 40 starts. He finished with 148 tackles, including 62 solo, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, recovered two, 19 quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.