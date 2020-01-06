McPherson’s SEC Power Rankings Week 2

My SEC Power Rankings (1/6/20): Really no movement at the top of the initial power rankings released last week, but both Georgia and Alabama moved up … SEC’s lack of Top 30 teams in the NCAA NET — currently only three in Auburn, Arkansas, and LSU — means that quad one wins at home might be few and far between for teams unless Kentucky and others move up …

1. Auburn (13-0, 1-0 SEC) … No. 6 NCAA NET … A road win by 12 points over a good Mississippi State team on Saturday was further proof the Tigers are currently the best team in the SEC … the Tigers are not as prolific shooting from 3 as they were a season ago, and they’re not a good free-throw shooting team (65.7% for 13th in the league), but they play with a swag that’s been earned by being at the top of the SEC now for two-plus seasons … league games this week are both at home — Wednesday against Vanderbilt and Saturday against Georgia … previous ranking: No. 1.

2. Kentucky (10-3, 1-0 SEC) … No. 37 NCAA NET … a 12-point home win over Missouri team that had won four straight was a solid league-opener for the ‘Cats … big man Nick Richards (21 points, 12 rebounds) now has back-to-back double-doubles in wins over the Tigers as well as highly ranked Louisiville … the ‘Cats open up league play by hosting Missouri on Saturday … league games this week are Tuesday at upstart Georgia then back at Rupp Arena on Saturday for Alabama … previous ranking: No. 2.

tie 3. Arkansas (12-1, 1-0 SEC) … No. 24 NCAA NET … it wasn’t easy — not many Arkansas games are — but the Hogs made the right defensive and offensive plays down the stretch once again for their fourth straight win, 69-59, on Saturday against visiting Texas A&M … Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe have both made cases for All SEC throughout the first third of the season … league games this are both on the road — at LSU (where the Hogs won a season ago) on Wednesday and at Ole Miss on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 3.

tie 3. Florida (9-4, 1-0) … No. 52 NCAA NET … after falling behind by 21 points at home against Alabama, it took 2 overtimes and three double-doubles but the Gators fought back and prevailed at home, 104-98 … preseason SEC Player of the Year picks and senior grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear, Jr., led the way with 24 points and 16 rebounds … league games this week are both on the road — Tuesday at South Carolina and Saturday at Missouri … previous ranking:tie No. 3.

5. LSU (9-4, 1-0 SEC) … No. 30 NCAA NET … LSU’s talented and veteran backcourt of Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart combined for 38 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds to lead the Tigers to an impressive early league win on the road, 78-64, against Tennessee … league games this week are home against Arkansas on Wednesday and home against Mississippi State on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 5.

6. Mississippi State (9-4, 0-1 SEC) … No. 76 NCAA NET … the Bulldogs missed a big opportunity at home against Auburn on Saturday, losing by 12, and it appears to be obvious MSU is still learning how to play with the departure of former All SEC guard Quindarry Weatherspoon … younger brother and guard Nick Weatherspoon recently returned to the team, so the backcourt should continue to get better in support of sophomore forward Reggie Perry … league games this week are both on the road — at Alabama on Wednesday and at LSU on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 6.

tie 7. Alabama (7-6, 0-1 SEC) … No. 64 NCAA NET … the Tide jumped all over host Florida by 21 points before losing in double overtime, narrowly missing on their sixth win in the last seven games … Kira Lewis and John Petty, Jr., have been really, really good for ‘Bama … league games this week are home against Mississippi State on Wednesday then back on the road against Kentucly on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 11.

tie 7. Tennessee (8-5, 0-1 SEC) … No. 80 NCAA NET … a 78-64 home loss against LSU was brutal given that it mean the Vols have now lost 5 of their last 8 games, but an 18-point effort in his first game by freshman Santiago Vescovi of Uruguay was promising … league games this week are on the road Tuesday against Missouri and at home Saturday against South Carolina … previous ranking: tie No. 6.

9. Georgia (10-3, 0-0 SEC) … No. 36 NCAA NET … huge road win Saturday against nationally ranked Memphis jumped the ‘Dogs up 30 spots in the NET rankings … piror to that victory, Georgia did not have a signature win in the non-conference … league games this week are home against Kentucky on Tuesday and on the road against Auburn on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 10.

tie 10. Missouri (8-5, 0-1 SEC) … No. 59 NCAA NET … no shame in losing at Kentucky, but the Tigers had their four-game winning streak that included wins over Temple and Illinois snapped … lotta Smiths (3) in Mizzou’s starting five … league games this week are home games against Tennessee on Tuesday and Florida on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 8.

tie 10. Ole Miss (9-4, 0-0 SEC) … No. 68 NCAA NET … the Rebels were clobbered by 20 points on the road against ranked Wichita State on Saturday … veteran guards Breein Tyree and Davontae Shuler will keep Ole Miss within striking distance in most games, though … league games this week are at Texas A&M on Tuesday and home against Arkansas on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 9.

12. South Carolina (8-5, 0-0 SEC) … No. 123 NCAA NET … Gamecocks did not play Saturday … double-digit-margin road wins against Clemson and Top 10 / defending national champion Virigina were followed by a home loss to Stetson, go figure … league games this week are home against Florida on Tuesday and on the road against Tennessee on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 12.

13. Vanderbilt (8-5, 0-0 SEC) … No. 120 NCAA NET … the ‘Dores lost at home, 92-81, against SMU on Saturday as they’ve gone 3-4 in their last seven games after starting the season 5-1 … sophomore wing Aaron Nesmith leads the SEC in scoring at 23.4 points per game … league games this week are on the road at Auburn on Wednesday and at home against Texas A&M on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 13.

14. Texas A&M (6-6, 0-1 SEC) … No. 181 NCAA NET … the Aggies fought for a fourth consecutive win but came up short, 69-59, at Arkansas on Saturday … Josh Nebo inside, Savion Flagg on the wing, and a decent corps of guards including freshman Andre Gordon give first-year head coach Buzz Williams a chance to win games in the SEC … league games this week are home against Ole Miss on Tuesday and on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 14.