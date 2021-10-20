MBB to Face North Texas in Exhibition Oct. 30

FAYETTEVILLE – The much-anticipated opponent for Arkansas men’s basketball second exhibition game has been set. The Razorbacks, fresh off an NCAA Elite 8 finish last season, will host fellow NCAA Tournament team North Texas on Oct. 30 (Saturday). Tip-off is set for 4 pm.

North Texas was the C-USA champion last season and reach the NCAA second round after defeating Purdue in the first round.

Per NCAA regulations, Arkansas can host an NCAA Division I opponent for an exhibition if the game has a charitable component. A portion of the proceeds from concessions and merchandise versus the Mean Green will go to benefit COVID relief efforts in the state via the United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

The game is a sell-out as it is part of the 2021-22 season ticket package.

Arkansas will play its first exhibition game this Sunday (Oct. 24) at 3 pm versus East Central. Like the North Texas game, the first exhibition is a sell-out and part of the 2021-22 season ticket package.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.