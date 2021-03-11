MBB Preview: #8 Arkansas Plays Missouri Friday In SEC Tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The #8 Arkansas Razorbacks open the SEC Tournament on Friday in the quarterfinal round versus Missouri. Tip-off is set for 6:00 pm (CT) and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

Arkansas is #2 seed while Missouri is the #7 seed. The Tigers beat the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night 73-70 to advance to face the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is 27-27 all-time at the SEC Tournament and 14-2 when playing in the SEC quarterfinal round.

Arkansas is 6-7 all-time at Bridgestone Arena. Arkansas has reached the final of two SEC Tournaments played at Bridgestone Arena (2015 and 2017).

The Razorbacks have reached the semifinals in three of the last seven SEC Tournaments (2015, 2017 and 2018).

Last year, Arkansas defeated Vanderbilt, 86-73, in the opening round.

^ Desi Sills scored 20 off the bench, making 5-8 FG (5-of-6 3PT).

^ The game was the last competition in the SEC (in any sport) until this past fall before the rest of the season was canceled Feb. 12 due to COVID-19.

^ Desi Sills scored 20 off the bench, making 5-8 FG (5-of-6 3PT). ^ The game was the last competition in the SEC (in any sport) until this past fall before the rest of the season was canceled Feb. 12 due to COVID-19. Eric Musselman is 3-0 in games played at Bridgestone Arena, winning two games with Nevada in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and going 1-0 at last year’s SEC Tournament. Musselman is 7-3 when coaching in a conference tournament and 14-7 overall as a collegiate head coach in the postseason.

Who: #8 (#2 seed) Arkansas Razorbacks (21-5, 13-4 SEC) vs. #7 seed Missouri (16-8, 8-8 SEC)

What: Arkansas is 14-2 in SEC Quarterfinal games.

When: Friday – Mar. 12 – 6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

How (to follow):

– TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes)

^ Watch SEC/ESPN Online: CLICK HERE

– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

– Sirius/XM: XM Channel TBA – Sirius Channel TBA – Streaming Online TBA

– Live Stats:SEC Live Stats

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.