MBB Inks 3 on first day of Early Signing Period

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman and his coaching staff reeled in one of the five best high school recruiting classes in the nation two recruiting cycles ago, and as of now they are tracking a similar course in 2022 with five highly regarded pledges so far.

With the NCAA’s week-long early signing period (Nov. 10-17) underway, we’re tracking the committed Hoop Hogs prospects as they sign their national letters of intent with Arkansas spanning the next several days.

* Barry Dunning, Jr. (6-6 small forward, McGill Toolen, ESPN national No. 76 / 4-star prospect) signed his LOI with Arkansas during a ceremony at his high school that began at 8:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 10 … Dunning committed to Arkansas early July 2021 … his commitment article is linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=731064.0

What Dunning said about his signing: “This is a great day for me, my family, and friends. All the hard work and sacrifices are now paying off. A start to something beautiful. Go Hogs!”

* Jordan Walsh (6-7 combo forward, Link Academy in Missouri, ESPN national No. 7 / 5-star prospect) signed his LOI with Arkansas during a ceremony at his high school that began at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 10 … Walsh committed to Arkansas in mid-October 2021 … … his commitment article is linked here: … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=734118.0

What Walsh said about his signing: “This was a goal I’ve been waiting for my whole life, and to see it finally happen for me I’m ecstatic!!”

* Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton, ESPN national No. 93 / 4-star prospect) signed his LOI with Arkansas during a ceremony at his high school that began at 12:40 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 10 … Pinion committed to Arkansas in October 2020 … his commitment article is linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=720473.0

What Pinion said about his signing: “I’m extremely excited to join such an amazing program and I’m glad we have a great class I get to join.”

* Derrian Ford (6-4 combo guard, Magnolia, composite national No. 55 / 4-star prospect) plans to sign his LOI with Arkansas during a ceremony in his hometown that begins at 5:03 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 14 … Ford committed to Arkansas in mid-July 2021 … his commitment article is linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=731632.0

* Nick Smith, Jr. (6-5 combo guard, North Little Rock, ESPN national No. 6 / 5-star prospect) is still deciding if he will sign early or in the spring period … Smith committed to Arkansas in late September 2021 … his commitment article is linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=733026.0

Linked here is my in-depth analysis and scouting report on all five 2022 Arkansas pledges:https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=734117.0