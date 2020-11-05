Arkansas Men’s Basketball announces non-conference schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas will play seven of its nine non-conference men’s basketball games at home with the 2020-21 season opener being Nov. 25 versus Mississippi Valley State.

After the MVSU lid-lifter, the Razorbacks will host North Texas (Nov. 28). Arkansas then welcomes UT Arlington (Dec. 2) and Lipscomb (Dec. 5) to close out a run of four-straight home games.

The Razorbacks will hit the road to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Tulsa (Dec. 8) and return to Bud Walton Arena to host Central Arkansas (Dec. 12), Oral Roberts (Dec. 20) and Abilene Christian (Dec. 22).

Arkansas’ final non-conference matchup will be facing Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., on Jan. 30 as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Please note that dates and/or opponents are subject to change. Game times and ticket information will be released at a later date.