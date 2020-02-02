Maumelle’s Andrew Chamblee Enjoys Visit to Arkansas, Talks Recruiting Leader

FAYETTEVILLE — Maumelle Class of 2022 offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Junior Day on Saturday.

The talented Chamblee, 6-7, 290, is one of the top recruits in Arkansas in the Class of 2022. He was offered by the previous staff at Arkansas and now Sam Pittman has reoffered him.

“It went well,” Chamblee said. “I had a great time. All the coaches had really good energy and all that. Just a really great time.”

Chamblee likes the fact Pittman, is a former offensive line coach himself.

“It’s pretty exciting knowing he is because I know he’s definitely gonna take care of his big boys,” Chamblee said.

He talked about where Arkansas stands in the recruiting hunt for him.

“Now that they have one of the top offensive line coaches they’re probably at the top of my list right now.”

He talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Definitely the energy from the coaches,” Chamblee said. “It was top notch. Them talking about coaching you right. It was beautiful.”

Chamblee holds offers to Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Southern Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, TCU and Kansas in addition to Arkansas. He talked about his strengths on the field.

“Definitely my pass set and a little bit of my running game,” Chamblee said. “But I can definitely get better in both of them.”

Chamblee admitted there’s some advantages for his family to staying close to home for college.

“It would be nice so they come to every single game I play,” Chamblee said.

Click here for highlights.