Maumelle Class of 2022 Defensive Lineman Nicholas Davillier One to Watch, Already Holds Power 5 Offer

MAUMELLE — One of the best kept secrets in Arkansas is how good Maumelle High School Class of 2022 defensive lineman Nicholas Davillier is.

Davillier, 6-5, 275, was among the participants in the Monster Camp held at Maumelle High School on Saturday. Kansas has offered him and they certainly won’t be the last. He talked about how he has been training to stay in such good shape as he showed at the camp.

“I’ve just been going on a run every other day,” Davillier said. “I just do body weight workouts. Sit ups, squats, push ups and that’s about it. Now I’m coming to practice every morning.”

Davillier is a prospect who if not for the COVID-19 shutdown many college coaches would been by his school and also he could have gone to camps to showoff his skills as he did Saturday.

“It’s different,” Davillier said. “But I’ve just got to keep rolling, keep going and training.”

The feeling is there’s a football season as expected the recruiters will find Davillier. He talked about his strengths on the field.

“I’m athletic and explosive,” Davillier said. “I’m a good teammate and a good team leader. I just play and give it my all every player.”

The Hornets were 8-3 in 2019. Davillier expects much better things in 2020.

“We can be great,” Davillier said. “We can win state. We’ve just got to work together. Give it all every game and no plays off.”

In addition to Kansas, Davillier said he’s looking at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, LSU and Arkansas.

“Really, I just want to play D-I football,” Davillier said. “I would like to go to Arkansas too.”

Click here for highlights. An example of his athleticism is he also can play quarterback.