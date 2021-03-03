Matthews Selected As One of First Three US Women For Arnold Palmer Cup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Brooke Matthews’ stellar 2020-21 continued on Wednesday afternoon, as she was one of three initial women’s golfers, and one of six golfers overall, chosen to take part in the Arnold Palmer Cup for the United States, announced today on Golf Channel. Matthews was the only new selection for the United States team on the women’s side, joining Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest and Allisen Corpuz of Southern California. The event will take place from June 11-13, and will be hosted by Rich Harvest Farms. For both the men’s and the women’s teams, the remaining members will be selected the week of May 3.

Head Coach Shauna Taylor has a history of placing golfers into the event, as Matthews is now the fifth Razorback to be selected, joining Maria Fassi, Dylan Kim, Kaylee Benton and Alana Uriell. Matthews is also no stranger to high stakes amateur events, as she has played in the US Amateur twice, while also taking part in the NW Arkansas Championship, an LPGA event in which she took 49th place as an amateur in a field loaded with professional players.

At the collegiate level, Matthews has been excellent this season. The Rogers, Ark. product started off the season with a bang, winning the Blessings Collegiate Invitational over reigning SEC Player of the Year Ingrid Lindblad by five strokes. She followed that up with a runner-up finish at the Ally at Old Waverly a few weeks after that. All told so far this year, Matthews has played 10 of her 18 rounds under par this season, and finished both the BCI (-10) and the Ally (-7) well under par.

