Matt Jones Looks Back on 7OT Kentucky Game

It was 2003 when Arkansas and Kentucky faced off for what would end up being a historic game.

The Razorbacks led the Wildcats 21-7 at the half and it seemed as though the Hogs would roll to an easy win. But as Jared Lorenzen said, it was going to be “a hell of a game.” The former Kentucky quarterback was right about that. The two teams played late in to the night, battling for 7 overtimes until Arkansas ultimately won 71-63.

Former Arkansas quarterback, Matt Jones, played arguably one of the best game of his career that night. In our interview above, Jones recaps the game and remembers Lorenzen who passed away in July.