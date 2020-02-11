Mason Jones Wont Start Against Tennessee

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Razorbacks junior guard Mason Jones will not start but is expected to play off the bench in the Arkansas-Tennessee basketball game tonight in Knoxville, Tenn.

Jones is the SEC’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game. He was named SEC Co-Player of the Week eight days ago and recently had a run of three consecutive games of scoring 30 or more points, a first in school history.

But Jones was visibly frustrated while struggling in Arkansas’s most-recent outing — an 83-70 overtime loss at Missouri — as he finished with 17 points (3-of-14 field goals, including 0-of-6 from 3, plus 11-of-14 free throws) and 4 turnovers in 36 minutes.

During a timeout with 7:41 to play in the game and Arkansas trailing 54-49, Jones appeared to have a heated exchange with Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman while teammates pulled him away from the huddle — a scene that was picked up by SEC Network’s telecast and replayed to the viewing audience following the timeout as the network’s game commentators discussed the interaction.

However, Musselman explained prior to the game on Tuesday that his decision to play Jones off the bench for the first time this season was a strategic move.

“Need some punch off the bench,” Musselman said during his pre-game radio interview. “Every team is geared towards stopping Mason from the start. Maybe this changes things up and gives us scoring off the bench.”

In addition to being the league’s leading scorer, Jones — a 6-foot-5 junior and DeSoto, TX, native — leads the Hogs in rebounds at 6.1, assists at 3.4, and steals at 1.8, putting him on pace to be the first Razorback to complete a season as the team leader in all four statistical categories since Naismith Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief accomplished the feat during his first-team All American season of 1978-79 when the Hogs reached the NCAA tournament Elite Eight.

Jones has five games of scoring 30 or more points on the season, including two 40-points-or-more outings. He has been named SEC Player of the Week three times, which is tops in the league.

Jones scored 30 points twice last season — both coming in SEC games (Florida and Mississippi State) — as a sophomore-transfer in his first campaign at Arkansas. He was the Hogs’ third leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, second-leading rebounder at 3.9, and second-leading assister at 2.8 in ’18-19.