Mason Jones hits 30, again, as Hogs snap 3-game SEC skid with “must win” at ‘Bama, 82-78, on Saturday

Mason Jones — the SEC’s leading scorer — and the Arkansas Razorbacks put an end to a couple of negative trends on Saturday while earning a prized road win, 82-78, over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jones notched his sixth career 30-point game at Arkansas — and his second in a row — but the Hogs were 0-3 in SEC games when Jones scored 30 or more points prior to Saturday.

Most importantly, the Razorbacks (16-5, 4-4 SEC) snapped a 3-game SEC losing streak while picking up their second “Quad-1” win of the season as the Tide (12-9, 4-4 SEC) dropped their second consecutive game following a 4-game winning streak. The Hogs finished Saturday in a four-way tie for 7th place in the SEC with ‘Bama, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Arkansas — which has won 6 straight games against Alabama spanning the last 6 seasons — improved to 4-3 in true road games (including 2-2 on the road in the SEC) and 5-3 in all games played outside of Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. It was the third time this season the Hogs overcame at least an 11-point deficit to win on the road (at Indiana, at Ole Miss, and now at Alabama, which started the game on a 12-0 run), and it was the first time in its first 8 SEC games that Arkansas managed to score at least 80 points in a game.

“This was kind of a must win, I mean it really was,” said Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, whose team bounced back from consecutive league losses to Kentucky, Mississippi State, and more recently South Carolina (79-77 at home on Wednesday). “You don’t want to put too much pressure on your team, but they knew based on my body language all week that it was a must win.

“Hey, how ’bout Bud Walton on Tuesday night, a ranked Auburn team baby!”

Jones scored 17 of his game-high 30 points in the first half, and his 2-of-2 free-throw trip with :07 left iced the win and rendered his 4-of-11 freebie-effort prior to that point an afterthought. Jones, who scored 34 points to go with 12 rebounds in the loss against South Carolina earlier in the week, finished 10-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3, and 6-of-13 from the foul line to go with 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, and only 2 turnovers in 38 minutes.

“It’s really incredible, the way I’ve been playing is just incredible and I wasn’t doing this last year,” said Jones, whose back-to-back 30-point games is part of four straight games of scoring at least 20 points. “The new system that Coach Muss brought in, he believed in me … And I just want to give all the credit to Coach Muss and my teammates for just coming in here and playing hard, just going against adversity knowing we’ve been on a three-game (SEC) losing streak. But, we came here, we kept the same mentaility, and we wanted to get a win.”

Unlike some previous SEC games when he scored 30 or more points, Jones got plenty of help this time: Senior grad-transfer guard Jimmy Whitt, Jr., went off for 26 points (11-of-19 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws), 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists, 1 block, and only 1 turnover in 39 minutes; junior guard Jalen Harris came off the bench for the first time in three games and had 11 points (3-of-4 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, and 4-of-5 free throws) to go with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and only 1 turnover in 31 minutes; and sophomore forward Reggie Chaney got his third consecutive start and reponded with 8 points (2-of-4 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws), a career-high-matching 11 rebounds, 1 steal, and only 1 turnover in 25 minutes before fouling out late.

Those supporting contributions were huge given the Hogs’ second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe (16.8 points per game, 5th in SEC coming in) who was the league’s leader in made 3-pointers (67) continued to struggle with a knee injury while failing to score for the first time in his 54-game Arkansas career. Joe was noticeably limping while having trouble at both ends of the floor, and he managed only three shot attempts in 21 minutes.

Arkansas began fighting back after falling behind by eight, 48-40, just three minutes into the second half as Jones scored 8 points in a 17-9 surge to tie that game at 57-all with 11:18 to play.

As much as Jones had meant to Arkansas offensively to that point, his last basket of the game was a lay-in at 10:50 that got him to 27 points while giving the Hogs a 59-57 lead. It came in the middle of a 15-2 Arkansas run that eventually pushed the Hogs ahead 64-57 with 8:35 to play. But ‘Bama strung together its own 12-2 surge — fueled by a 4-point possession — to reclaim the lead, 69-66, with 4:11 remaining.

Whitt and Harris took over from there, combining for 13 of the Razorbacks points in a 16-9 run to close out the game. In that stretch, Harris scored five consecutive points — 2-of-2 free throws and a 3-pointer — that gave Arkansas the lead for good, 73-69, with 2:34 to play. The Hogs led 73-70 when Whitt strung together 4 consecutive points — 2-of-2 free throws and a baseline jumper — to extend the Arkansas lead to 77-70 with 1:20 to play.

The Tide got as close as 78-75 on 2-of-3 free-throw shooting by forward Alex Reese with 23 seconds to play, but Harris had another 2-of-2 trip to the line at :21 to push the Hogs back up by five, 80-75.

Arkansas held the SEC’s best 3-point shooting team (35.1% coming in) well below its season efficiency as the Tide were only 8-of-31 for 25.8%. The Hogs came in plus-5.1 on the season in turnover margin, and they improved on that with a 17-10 advantage over the Tide in giveaways, resulting in a significant plus-14 for Arkansas in points-off-turnovers (27-13). The Razorbacks also won fast-break points (16-6), several of which resulted from 11 steals. And despite losing the rebounding battle (41-34), the Hogs were only minus-6 in second-chance-points (17-11) and they actually won points-in-the-paint (38-36) against a bigger ‘Bama lineup.

The Razorbacks shot 28-of-59 overall from the field (47.5%), including 6-of-16 from 3 (37.5%), but once again the team was an adventure at the free throw line, going 20-of-29 (69.0%). In the end, though, Arkansas made 9-of-10 at the line in the final 2:07. Alabama was 27-of-60 shooting (45.0%) and 16-of-24 from the foul line (66.7%).

The Hogs held two of the SEC’s top 10 scorers — guards Kira Lewis, Jr., and John Petty, Jr. — to a combined 20 points, which is 12.5 points below their combined season averages, on a combined 7-of-21 field goal shooting (33.3%). Lewis coughed up 7 turnovers while Petty had 4. And Petty was one of the SEC’s best 3-point shooters coming in (46.8%), but he was held to 1-of-5 from distance (20.0%). Freshman 6-3 guard Jaden Shackelford led ‘Bama with 28 points (11-of-22 field goals, including 5-of-13 from 3), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and only 1 turnover in 39 minutes. Reese scored 14 points to go with 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, and 6-9 forward Javian Davis had 11 points.

“We played a really good second half,” Musselman said. “We played with great pace scoring 46 points. Really proud of the effort in the second half. I thought we just did a phenomenal job of getting defensive stops when we needed to, and you know it’s never easy to win on the road.

“One of the big keys was how many times could we turn them over, and I thought the 7 turnovers with Lewis, their point guard, was really important. Certainly J5 (Harris) played a big part in that. They tried to put us in middle pick-and-roll, basically from the nine-minute mark on and let Lewis kind of either dribble-drive for himself or for him to get something for a teammate, an open three. And I thought we did a pretty good job defending the three-ball as well.”

‘Bama jumped out to a 12-0 lead on 4-of-6 field goal shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3, and 2-of-2 free throw shooting while Arkansas started 0-of-7 from the field, including 0-of-2 from 3. But the Hogs began chipping away as Jones’ first three-pointer tied the game at 18-all with 9:46 to go before halftime.

Arkansas trailed again, 22-18, when the Razorbacks strung together a 12-2 run as Jones and Sills combined for 3-of-4 free throws shooting for a 30-24 Arkansas advantage at the 4:23 mark.

‘Bama struck back with its own 15-3 run fueled by Shackelford and Petty, but Jones fired in a deep three-pointer in the cclosing seconds of the first half to pull Arkansas within 39-36 at the break.

Jones led all scorers in the first 20 minutes with 17 points (6-of-9 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3, and 3-of-6 free throws), while Shackelford led Alabama with 14 points.

The Tide led the reboudning battle (22-15) and second-chance-points (9-2), but Arkansas led the turnover battle (11-7) and points-off-turnovers (20-11). The Hogs had 8 first-half steals that helepd fuel a 14-6 advantage in fast-break points.

‘Bama shot 14-of-30 in overall field goals (46.7%) while Arkansas shot 14-of-32 (43.8%). The SEC’s best 3-point shooting team at better than 35% on the season, the Tide managed just 4-of-15 from distance (26.7%) while the Hogs were 3-of-11 (27.3%).

As had been the case in its three consecutive SEC losses, Arkansas started poorly at the free throw line (5-of-9 in the first half for 55.6%) while ‘Bama shot a perfect 7-of-7.

Next up for Arkansas, the Razorbacks as return home to face No. 17 Auburn on Tuesday before going back on the road for a Saturday, Feb. 8, matchup against Missouri in Columbia, Mo.