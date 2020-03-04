Mason Brotherton Looking Forward to Meeting Jon Cooper, New Arkansas Coaches

FAYETTEVILLE — Mena Class of 2021 three-star tight end Mason Brotherton will be among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday.

Brotherton, 6-4, 235, has made numerous trips to Arkansas, but Saturday will be the first since the new coaching staff took over. Jon Cooper coaches tight ends and Brotherton is looking forward to meeting him.

“I am looking forward to building a relationship with the new coaches,” Brotherton said. “I haven’t talked to Coach Cooper much, but he told me he was recruiting me.

“I have been up there several times and seen all the good facilities and stuff.”

As a junior, Brotherton had 21 receptions for 272 yards and five touchdowns. He played sparingly on defense, particularly the Elkins game, and finished with five tackles, all for loss, four sacks, a quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

Brotherton has offers from Kansas, Memphis, Mercer and Louisiana-Monroe. Arkansas and numerous other schools are showing strong interest in him. What would an offer from Arkansas mean to you?

“It would mean a lot to get a chance to possibly play for my home state school,” Brotherton said.

He talked about what he feels like he does well and what improvement is needed the most.

“I feel like my route running is my strength,” Brotherton said. “I need to work on my physicality.”

Brotherton, like most other tight ends in 2020, has been used more outside than with his hand down basically being just a bigger wide receiver. He knows blocking will be required in college and that is an area that Brotherton has continued to make strides.

In the season opening 36-0 victory over De Queen in 2019, it appeared Brotherton was on his way to big season. He caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. But soon after that game the Bearcats lost their starting quarterback, Max Montgomery, to an injury.

5 receptions, 2 td’s in first half! Check it out ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zyo0mn1coe — Mason Brotherton (@brotherton8234) August 31, 2019

The Bearcats ended up 7-4 and lost to Gosnell 40-29 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

March 7th I will be up on the hill… #wps🐗 pic.twitter.com/jEoFbwxO19 — Mason Brotherton (@brotherton8234) February 27, 2020