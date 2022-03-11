HARRISONBURG, Va. – Senior Mary Haff made history Friday afternoon, tossing a seven inning, 14 strikeout perfect game in No. 11 Arkansas’ 6-0 win over Maryland at Mauck Stadium.

“This is an achievement I have always strived for, and I’m so happy I got to celebrate it with my teammates,” said Haff. “I’m overwhelmed with love from the whole Razorback community. It’s a great day to be a Hog.”

The Winter Haven, Fla., native’s 14 strikeouts are a season-high for Arkansas. Haff recorded six-consecutive strikeouts in the fifth through seventh to anchor the defense. Finding herself with a full count in what would be the game’s final out, Haff rifled a rise ball across home to pencil her name into the program record book.

The Razorbacks inked more history in their morning shift against Lehigh, blasting a single game program record seven home runs in a 19-2 (5) victory. The Hogs’ 18 RBIs tie for the most in single game program history. Additionally, their 19 runs are second-most in program history. Sophomore Jenna Bloom earned her sixth win of the season after going for two innings, scattering only two hits and a run. Sophomore Callie Turner captured the save after throwing three innings and giving one run on one hit. KB Sides energized the Hogs at the leadoff spot, going 4-for-4 with a home run, triple and two doubles to complement three RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs. Senior Danielle Gibson also strengthened the offensive front after going 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Taylor Ellsworth juiced two home runs, amassing three RBIs and two runs. Sophomore Hannah Gammill went 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs along with a walk. Marlene Friedman and Valerie Ventura tabbed their first career home runs as Razorbacks.

In game two against the Terrapins, Arkansas got offensive production from Gammill. The Beebe, Ark., native went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs. Ellsworth constructed a 3-for-4 showing with one run. Sides, McEwen, Linnie Malkin, Sam Torres and Audrie LaValley all registered hits.

Hog Highlights

Mary Haff registered her first career perfect game

Haff recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts, two short of her career-best 16 against Furman on April 13, 2019

Haff notched her 83rd career win

Haff has now compiled 14 double digit strikeout performances, which is tied with Kate Henry (2005-08) for most in program history

Arkansas set a new program single game record with seven home runs vs. Lehigh

Marlene Friedman homered in her first career at-bat

Valerie Ventura notched her first career home run

KB Sides charted a career-best four hits in the win over Lehigh

Sides posted her seventh game of the season with multiple stolen bases

Sides tied her career-high in doubles with two vs. the Mountain Hawks

Taylor Ellsworth recorded a career-high two home runs vs. Lehigh

Ellsworth tied her season-high in hits with three against Maryland

Gammill logged a career-high two home runs vs. Maryland

The Hogs tanked three homers in the first inning vs. Lehigh

Arkansas’ 19 runs are the most they’ve scored since putting up 15 against Longwood on Feb. 19, 2022

The Razorbacks have homered in eight-straight games

Arkansas’s 19 runs in game one are the second-most in program history (program record is 20 set twice vs. Mississippi Valley State on March 8, 2014 and vs. North Dakota State on Feb. 21, 2014)

The Razorbacks’ 18 RBI in game one tie for most in program history (last vs. Mississippi Valley State on March 8, 2014)

KB Sides doubled twice in the second inning vs. Lehigh

Six different Razorbacks homered vs. Lehigh

The Hogs have tallied 10 or more hits in their last six games

Arkansas picked up wins in its first meetings with Lehigh and Maryland

Up Next

Arkansas faces JMU at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mauck Stadium. The game will be available on FloSoftball.