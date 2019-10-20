Martavius French Working on Teammates, Talks Official Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven linebacker Martavius French committed to Arkansas on July 23.

He took his official visit to Arkansas this weekend along with two teammates at Whitehaven. French had Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald, both linebackers, with him on the visit. Arkansas has offered all three. What did you talk to Eason and McDonald about?

“The visit was nice,” French said. “I worked on Bryson and Tamarion, we had a good time down here so that could play a big role for us. We got to spend time with the players and the coaching staff, they’re pretty cool. A lot of them are from Memphis or know people from Memphis so that makes everything better too.”

Arkansas lost to Auburn 51-10. What was the message from Chad Morris and the staff after the game?

“We went to Coach Morris’s house after the game and they told us, ‘Y’all saw the result today, only you guys can help make it better,’” French said. “So we were talking about that, signing into this class and making it better.”

French has also taken an official visit to Tennessee. Mississippi State, Memphis, Purdue, Oregon and others are trying to get him onto their campus. What do you say to fans who are worried about you taking other visits?

“It’s just all a part of recruitment,” French said. “I’m just trying to make sure I make the right choice for me.”

Do you have a timetable for the three of you to make a college decision?

“I just want to go to a place where I can play, not necessarily play early but I want to go to a place where I’ve got the coach’s trust and he’s got my trust,” French said. “That’s all.”

French, 6-3, 230, is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020.