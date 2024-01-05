FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ commitment count is now up to 10 from the transfer portal with the addition of South Alabama cornerback Marquise Robinson.

Robinson, 6-2, 195, went public with his commitment on Friday morning. He arrived at Arkansas on Wednesday and the visit was all it took for the Hogs to land one of their key remaining targets.

“You know you just get that home feeling and see the energy you can burn,” Robinson said. “I just see the energy I can burn through the team. I know myself. Woo Pig!”

In 2023, Robinson had 36 tackles, including 21 solo, 2.5 for loss, one fumble recovery, three interceptions an a trio of pass breakups. Once he entered the portal several schools started extending offers, but Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson led the way. He talked about what the Hogs are getting with his pledge.

“Arkansas is getting a leader,” Robinson said. “They are getting a player with a chip on for surely. Somebody that is going to all four quarters until zero on the clock. Be prepared to do what they do.”

The visit impressed Robinson and he talked about in what ways.

“The visit went great,” Robinson said. “I mean I’m locked in now. The coaches showed me everything I need to see. The relationship is there. The coaching points are there. Academics and everything. I loved it here.”

Woodson and Robinson keyed in on Robinson and made him feel like a priority then did a very good job of explaining what his role at Arkansas will be.

“Man, the coaches they hit all the key points from coaching from how they can develop me from academics to life points,” Robinson said. “The biggest thing was how they can develop they can give me.”

In addition to the coaches, Robinson talked about another highlight of the visit.

“The stadium at night time,” Robinson said. “I didn’t know it would light up like that. I can’t wait to play in this stadium for sure.”

This past fall, Robinson helped his team defeat Oklahoma State 33-7 on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Stillwater. He will get a chance to beat the Cowboys again with his new school on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Stillwater again.

“Hopefully we get the same outcome,” Robinson said. “We’re going to get that for sure. I’ll be ready for it.”

As a sophomore at South Alabama in 2022, Robinson saw action in 11 games, starting at corner. Recorded 28 total tackles, including 15 solo stops along with a pair of pass breakups.

Robinson was at Southwest Mississippi Community College for two years before heading to South Alabama. He attended high school in Crosty (Miss.) Wilkinson County. He had 35 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery when he was a senior to help the Wildcats qualify for the state 3A playoffs.

Taylen Green, QB, 6-6, 221, Boise State

Jordan Anthony, WR, 5-10, 160, Texas A&M

Andreas Paaske, TE, 6-6, 255, Eastern Michigan

Keyshawn Blackstock, OL, 6-5, 315, Michigan State

Fernando Carmona, OL, 6-5, 315, San Jose State

Addison Nichols, OL, 6-5, 327, Tennessee

Xavien Sorey Jr, LB, 6-3, 220, Georgia

Marquise Robinson, CB, 6-2, 195, South Alabama

Doneiko Slaugther, DB, 6-0, 190, Tennessee

Matthew Shipley, K, 6-1, 190, Hawai’i