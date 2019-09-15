Marlon Crockett Continues Outstanding Play For Searcy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Searcy is undefeated after three games and 2021 prospect Marlon Crockett is one of the reasons why.

Crockett, 6-4, 190, has 20 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns. In a 62-42 victory over Batesville on Friday night, Crockett added six receptions for 151 yards and a 95-yard touchdown. Crockett also has three tackles and one pass breakup in action at safety.

Crockett is doing this after moving to Searcy in the offseason from Gregory-Portland High School in Texas. Crockett seems to have made the transition an easy one.

“To be honest, the sports part is pretty easy,” Crockett said. “All I’ve got to do is fit in the team and everything will go straight from there.

“On the moving part, it’s been pretty good to be honest. I’ve missed Arkansas. All the people are happy I’m here. The teachers and students are happy I’m here. Everybody talks to me with kindness. It’s good to fit back in at Searcy.”

Crockett said he lived in the Hot Springs area six year’s ago before moving. Crockett was at the Arkansas game against Colorado State on Saturday.

He talked about Trey Knox and Treylon Burks, two freshmen wide receivers, junior running back Rakeem Boyd, senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady and junior quarterback Nick Starkel.

“That was a good game,” Crockett said. “I watched it. In the first quarter they had some great plays. Especially when that running back took it to the house then Trey Knox took it in. They have a great squad. They have a good group and core.”

Crockett laughed when asked if he could see himself fitting in that offense?

“Yeah for sure,” Crockett said. “Starkel at quarterback, Trey Knox and Burks on one side then Rakeem Boyd in the backfield. That would be dangerous.”

The junior wide receiver talked about the schools that are currently recruiting him with that list certain to continue to expand.

“I’ve talked to a lot of schools such as West Virginia, Duke, Missouri, Texas Tech, Baylor, Arkansas and then it was UTSA at one time when I was still in Corpus Christi,” Crockett said.

“That’s pretty much it. I’ve talked to a lot of coaches. They are waiting for me to develop and go into my senior year and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Crockett was impressed with the Arkansas coaches on Saturday.

“Yeah for sure,” Crockett said. “We were eating and the coaches came out and said hi and stuff. They’re all kind. They said they liked my film and said I’m a great talent and stuff. Everybody was pretty cool.”

What do you feel are your strengths on the field in addition to the obvious size?

“My strength could get a little better,” Crockett said. “I feel all I have to do is get a little stronger and I’m already there. I saw that from Trey Knox and them who are my [height]. I just have to get bigger. Speed is one thing. When I get in an open space it’s over. My ability to block. I’m a physical blocker. I know how to be a good teammate.”

Crockett said in addition to gaining strength and getting bigger that he’s wanting to continue to improve his route running.

“Every time I think about a receiver I think of Julio Jones,” Crockett said. “People like Antonio Brown. All they know how to do is route run. Everybody can run. They’re fast, but persistent out there. I try to make my game after their game and do everything they do and put my own stuff in.”

In addition to the win over Batesville this past Friday night, Searcy has defeated Morrilton 44-42 and Sheridan 39-7. In the win over Morrilton, Crockett quickly made a name for himself catching 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. How good can the Lions be this season?

“We have a lot of talent,” Crockett said. “We’re gonna be a good playoff team. We’re gonna go deep. The toughest games are probably gonna be Jonesboro, Pine Bluff and West Memphis. Those will be tough games, but we should end up winning. We’re deep. We have sophomores and a lot of young people that can step up and play at the varsity level.”

Having success is nothing new for Crockett. In 2018 while at Gregory-Portland, he was named the 15-5A Newcomer of the Year as he caught 30 passes on offense for 448 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he had 85 tackles and two interceptions.

Searcy will have a bye this week before heading to Jacksonville on Sept. 27.

