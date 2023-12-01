FAYETTEVILLE — Following a weekend visit as a recruiting guest of Michigan, Bauxite Class of 2025 safety Marcus Wimberly has decommitted from Arkansas.

Wimberly, 6-1, 183, committed to Arkansas on July 29. He had earned a scholarship while attending a football camp at Arkansas in the summer. Wimberly announced his decision on X Friday morning.

“I want to thank the coaches and staff at the University of Arkansas for believing in my abilities and blessing me with the opportunity to play at the next level. It truly is a blessing. After very difficult conversations, I have decided that it is best to reopen my recruitment and de-commit from Arkansas. I feel that I made a decision on somewhere to call home too quick and didn’t take the time needed in this process. It wasn’t easy to make this decision, I just want to be 110% sure I make the right decision for the next 4-5 years. Arkansas will remain at the top choices of my list.”

The Razorbacks now have three commitments for 2025. They are Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, Bay Saint Louis (Miss.) St. St Stanislaus kicker Evan Noel, 6-2, 155, and St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter Prep College running back Jamarion Parker, 6-0, 185.