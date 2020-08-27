Many of Arkansas’ Out-of-State Commitments in Action This Week Around Country

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 18 commitments for the Class of 2021 with 14 of them coming from outside the state.

In addition, the Hogs have three pledges for 2022 with one coming from outside the state. This is the opening week for many of these commitments though some will not start the season until next Friday or even later.

Here’s this week’s games.

Moore (Okla.) Southmoore at Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Arkansas has two commitments in this game. Kicker Cameron Little, 6-2, 170, is with Southmoore while defensive back Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173, leads the Booker T. Washington secondary. In 2019, Little was 5-7 on field goals with a long of 46 and was perfect on 14 point after touchdowns. He also handled the kickoff and punting duties for his team. Last fall, Parker finished with 45 tackles, one sack, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Vian (Okla.) at Gravette, 7 p.m.

Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275, is in Northwest Arkansas this week. Wright could also play some fullback for Vian. As a junior, he finished with 124 tackles, 51 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Tulsa (Okla.) Union at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190, is one of the standouts in Arkansas’ class. Big things are expected from him with the Razorbacks. Chose the Hogs over Oklahoma and many other national powers.

San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian at Corpus Christi (Texas) Calallen, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2, 197, is one of the best at his position in Texas. He’s looking to have a big senior season before heading to Arkansas.

DeKalb (Texas) at Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m.

Rivercrest offensive tackle Cole Carson, 6-6, 285, is one to watch in Texas this season. Carson visited Arkansas in March and committed to the Hogs after accumulating a large number of offers.

Frisco (Texas) Independence at Frisco (Texas), 7 p.m.

Frisco’s Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180, plays all over the field for Frisco. As a junior, he had 48 tackles, including one for loss, four interceptions returning one for a touchdown, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble. On offense, he caught 34 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Joseph (Mo.) Benton at Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep, 6 p.m.

Lincoln College Prep standout safety and linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, is committed to the Hogs. As a junior, he had 150 tackles, 18 for loss, five interceptions and two touchdowns. He is a linebacker in high school, but expected to play safety with the Hogs.

Desoto (Texas) — Open (WR Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172)

Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert — Open (RB Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205)

Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall — Open (WR Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 165)

Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County — Open (LB Christopher Paul Jr., 6-1, 235)

Rockledge (Fla.) — Open (ATH Raheim Sanders, 6-2, 210)

Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene — Open (OL Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300)

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes — Open (2022 OL Eli Henderson, 6-4, 290)

Click here for this week’s schedule of in-state recruits holding offers to the Hogs. The one change to the in-state story is the Joe T. Robinson and Pulaski Academy game has been moved to Friday night due to weather conditions.