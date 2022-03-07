FAYETTEVILLE — Buford (Ga.) Class of 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker gained an offer from Arkansas on Saturday while attending a Prospect Day.

Walker, 6-0, 210, was pleased he made the journey from Georgia to see the University of Arkansas.

“The visit was good,” Walker said. “I really like the campus and environment. Really the people and coaches showed a lot of love.”

Michael Scherer offered him his first Division I scholarship.

“Coach Scherer was messing with me the whole time, he was talking to me the whole time,” Walker said. “Really I just liked his vibe and how he showed love. I also talked to Coach (Sam) Pittman, he was a cool guy.”

Walker has the Hogs high on his list of colleges even though it’s very early in his recruiting.

“Right now, Arkansas is at the top,” Walker said. “Arkansas really showed a lot of love. Arkansas is a good place and I just really like it.”

Other than the offer what was the highlight of the visit?

“Probably putting on the uniform and interacting with all the different coaches,” Walker said.

Jimmy Smith coaches Arkansas’ running backs and also talked to Walker some on Saturday.

“He’s a cool guy,” Walker said. “I really like Coach Scherer, my linebacker coach. I love him. He’s recruiting me to play linebacker.”

Arkansas had three linebackers who had over 100 tackles this past season. Walker offered up his thoughts on that as well.

“It means to me that I can really produce at a high level at this program,” Walker said. “The scheme of the defense is set up for the linebackers to make lots of tackles. So, Coach Scherer explained to me in the meeting room that it’s set up so the linebackers don’t get blocked at all. They don’t get touched, so they can run around freely and make tackles, make plays all over the field. We want to emphasize every play on being physical.”

Walker said he will visit Arkansas again in the future though no date is set at this time.

Click here for highlights.

Click here for pictures at Arkansas.