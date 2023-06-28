The shock of it had the same effect as the moment I learned that NFL bound ex Razorback Brandon Burlsworth had been killed in an auto accident. I was in my workshop working on a project when my wife stuck her head through the door and asked, “Did you know that Ryan Mallett died?”

It could not be. It made no sense. But a quick check of Twitter on my cell phone confirmed the awful truth of it. My immediate thoughts were not of his all too brief career as an Arkansas quarterback under Bobby Petrino. It was his coaching career, a life he had embraced after his playing days had ended, that flooded my mind.

I remembered a friend worrying about Mallett’s mental state after his seven-year NFL career came to a disappointing end. Cut by the Texans after missing the team flight for a game against the Dolphins he spent three uneventful seasons as a backup in Baltimore before a brief stay in the XFL. He was better than that.

It was a car accident that had my friend concerned. In September of 2019 Mallett had been arrested on suspicion of DUI. “Looks like he can’t handle being out of football,” he said to me. As it turned out, help for Ryan was on the way. The following spring he was named as an assistant football coach at Mountain Home High School. He publicly revealed that before he made a name for himself as a Razorback he dreamed of someday being a coach.

Anyone who doubted his sincerity at the time was quickly proven wrong. By all accounts coaching changed him. He was giving back to a game that had given so much to him. But not as a college coach. There was no college grad assistant position as a first step. He wanted to be a high school coach, walking the same path as high school coaches who were his heroes.

In 2022 Ryan Mallett was named as the head coach at White Hall High school. His first season was a challenge with the Bulldogs going 4-6 but Mallett was excited about the future of the program, bringing his team to a Razorback camp just days ago.

Mallett brought pride to a Razorback fan base searching for its identity in the toughest conference in college football. Behind a talented group of receivers in the 2010 season, the Batesville, Arkansas native used his 6-7 frame and cannon-like arm to knock off Georgia, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Mississippi St. and LSU. There were only two conference blemishes that season. A road loss to eventual national champion Auburn and a 24-20 heartbreaking setback at home to then No. 1 Alabama in a game that featured a record crowd and one of the most dramatic moments in the history of the stadium.

On the second play of the game Mallett hit running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. on a wheel route to the left side on a brilliantly designed play by head coach Bobby Petrino. Wingo’s touchdown sent the crowd into a frenzy. On the field that day I can say without question that it was the loudest noise I have ever heard in a college football game. It was ear splitting. This was Arkansas fans saying, Yes, we’re one of the SEC big boys.

Ryan Mallett probably made Arkansas fans happier than he made himself that season. He was a perfectionist. He wanted a national championship. But any regrets vanished when he attacked his new role as a high school coach. He was all over it.

There should be some sort of recognition of Mallett and Burlsworth at Reynolds Razorback Stadium this season. Maybe flag with a No. 10 image atop one end zone and a 77 on the other. Both are Razorback legends gone much too soon.