Malik Hornsby, KJ Jefferson Draw Praise From Teammates

FAYETTEVILLE — The expectation is that senior Feleiepe Franks will head to the NFL following a strong senior season at Arkansas.

If that is what happens, expect true freshman Malik Hornsby and redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson to be among those that battle for the quarterback job in the spring. Jefferson saw action in five games including starting at Missouri. He completed 20 of 41 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 28 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Hornsby only saw action in the Auburn game for two plays and rushed twice losing one yard net.

Count Franks among those impressed with both.

“They look good,”Franks said. “They look really good. I think that KJ is just continually getting better and doing a great job getting completions and being really accurate with the ball. And then Malik’s doing a great job of just learning the offense and being —able to the coaching and being —able to Coach (Kendal) Briles. Doing a great job of just soaking in all the knowledge. So I think Malik is going to be really good, and also KJ as well as the rest of the quarterbacks.

“Everybody’s just using this time as an opportunity to just learn the offense better and get things worked out good. Coach Briles is doing a great job with everybody, just making sure everybody’s paying attention in meetings and doing everything they can do to take that next step in the offseason. Well not in the offseason but bowl season.”

Wide receiver Treylon Burks also praised both and catches passes from each in practice.

“They go out every day and compete,” Burks said. “KJ, in the Missouri game, he went out and played his heart out for us. Malik, he’s getting better and better every day. Coach Briles, he does a good job with them in the quarterback room. He keeps them up to date with everything in the playbook. Just staying in the playbook and everything. I just think they’re doing a really good job.”

In addition, offensive guard Brady Latham is equally impressed with them as well. Latham was in the same recruiting class as Jefferson.

“They are both elite quarterbacks,” Latham said. “They both make big plays and work hard. We’re all real close on the offensive side of the ball. They’re both doing really good and they’re both great players.”

Franks didn’t completely rule out a return to Arkansas when asked directly about that on Tuesday though it would be very surprising if he opted to come back.

“So I’ll hit on two points of that,” Franks said. “I don’t think that by any means my goal was to test the NFL waters. But my goal is to go there and be productive and have a great career there. Me and Coach (Sam) Pittman have talked about it multiple times. He knows and that’s one thing I love about him, he’s always been the type of person that it’s the best decision for you, best decision for me. We’ll have that conversation again at some point, but as of right now, it’s in the talking. So I don’t know. We’ve been talking about it, but we’ll surely talk about it more when the time comes to make a decision.”

In nine games, Franks has completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has rushed 105 times for 204 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to Jefferson and Hornsby, Arkansas will get true freshman Lucas Coley in at midterm. John Stephen Jones is slated to return and then in late May or early June Landon Rogers is scheduled to be on campus. Jones will be a redshirt junior and Rogers a true freshman. Jack Lindsey is a senior and this year they are eligible to return if they choose to do so.