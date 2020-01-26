Malik Hornsby Closing in on Decision, Talks Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby has completed his official visit to Arkansas.

Following the visit, Hornsby talked about how it went for him.

“For the last couple of days that I’ve been at Arkansas, the visit has been great,” Hornsby said. “I enjoyed myself, my family enjoyed themselves. I’m looking forward to talking to Coach (Kendal) Briles more often.”

Was there a highlight with the visit?

“The highlight of the trip was being in the stadium at night time when it turned red,” Hornsby said.

Hornsby gave the visit to Arkansas very high marks. When asked if the visit helped Arkansas’ chances to sign him Hornsby had a direct answer.

“Yes,” Hornsby said. “In all ways.”

If Hornsby comes to Arkansas one of his favorite targets could be sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks. That was his player host this weekend as well.

“He’s a great guy, he’s fun to be around,” Hornsby said. “He’s honest. We just enjoyed ourselves.”

Did he try to help you?

“He wasn’t really being a recruiter,” Hornsby said. “Just building a relationship.”

Does Arkansas bringing in former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks help them or hurt them?

“It actually helps,” Hornsby said. “Like I said, I want to come in and play. But if I don’t, if it’s not like that, I wouldn’t mind learning from him.”

Hornsby talked about his relationship with Briles, who is Arkansas’ offensive coordinator.

“That relationship means a lot,” Hornsby said. “As everyone knows, Coach Briles has been recruiting me since I was a freshman and he was at UH. I’ve been the quarterback he’s wanted for the longest, now I’ve only got two weeks left in my recruiting process.”

Sam Pittman, Arkansas’ new head coach, also made a favorable impression on Hornsby.

“He’s funny,” Hornsby said. “He’s a good guy, very outspoken and he’s honest.”

Hornsby has visited Arkansas, Texas A&M, Purdue and North Carolina. He will visit Baylor next weekend. Baylor has a new head coach as well in Dave Aranda.

“I guess everything goes through a change,” Hornsby said. “I knew Coach (Matt) Rhule a lot. I guess I’ll have to see when I go on the visit how it’s going to be.”

Hornsby talked about his timeline for a decision.

“I’ll make my decision on National Signing Day, February 5,” Hornsby said.

Hornsby played in an all-star game in Hawai’i the weekend of Jan. 19. He joked he won’t be considering going to college there.

“It was too long, 8 hours,” Hornsby said. “I enjoyed myself, it was my first time in Hawaii, but that flight there and back killed me.”

As a senior, Hornsby completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 131 times for 1,582 yards and 17 touchdowns.