FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit.

Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.

“The visit went great,” Singleton said. “They showed a lot of hospitality. The players showed a lot of love. The coaches showed a lot of love. I had a great time. The family had a great time so it was a great experience.”

Singleton only played in two games in 2022 due to injury. He completed 22 of 43 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown. He also rushed 29 times for 197 yards and another touchdown. In the two previous seasons when healthy, Singleton completed 295 of 418 passes for 3,967 yards, 39 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. He rushed 351 times for 2,128 yards and 52 touchdowns. Some rumors had him looking hard at UCF where he has strong family ties, but he is a Razorback.

“Oh yeah, I’m locked in for sure,” Singleton said.

How hard was it to turn down UCF where you had ties to through your family?

“I had to sit down with my family and just look over everything,” Singleton said. “Just pick the right situation for me so I don’t think it was too hard a decision.”

Speaking of decisions, KJ Jefferson announced on Friday he’s returning for another season with the Razorbacks. That was good news to Singleton.

“Yes sir,” Singleton said. “Definitely something I like. Experienced guy I can learn from. He’s really good and does a lot of great things on the field. So everything I can take into my game I’m gonna do that.”

Arkansas has 23 commitments in the Class of 2023. Singleton talked about what he feels is a very impressive class.

“I think our class is really good,” Singleton said. “I think it’s going to be one of the greats to be honest. I think we have a lot of good pieces in our class. We have a whole group chat where we all talk in there almost every day. So we’re already close so that’s a good thing.”

As with any school, assistant coaches can move on, but it appears Kendal Briles will return for another year at offensive coordinator. Singleton talked about Briles.

“You know I’m just trying to trust Coach (Sam) Pittman,” Singleton said. “If he says it’s going good then I’m going to just trust what he says. If something does happen I know Coach Pittman will bring in the right guy so I’m not too worried about it.”

Singleton was one of four recruits at Arkansas on an official visit this weekend. The others were Eudora (Kan.) tight end Jaden Hamm, Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su’a and Florida transfer offensive guard Joshua Braun. Hamm and Su’a are committed to Arkansas while Braun will announce his decision at some point in the coming days. Others he looked at once in the transfer portal are UCF, Florida State, Penn State and Oklahoma State.