LSU defeats Arkansas,78-71, Knocking the Razorbacks out of the SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tn. , — Game 11 of the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament played between LSU and Arkansas, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Bridgestone Arena in NASHVILLE.

Their historic run of beating SEC teams ended for the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday as LSU gutted out a 78-71 win in the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament in Nashville, Tenn. The Hogs missed on their chance to establish the program’s best winning streak against league competition that ended with 12 consecutive SEC victories.

The No. 2 seed in the SECT, Arkansas (22-6, 14-5 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 13 entering Saturday) beat Missouri in the SECT quarterfinals on Friday to match the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks’ 12-game league winning streak, but now the Hogs must wait until Sunday’s announcement of the 68-team field for the NCAA tournament to learn what their at-large seed will be, who their first opponent will be, the early-round matchups within their 16-team bracket, and their playing site. The NCAAT begins next week at various locations in Indiana.

The 3rd-seed in the SECT, LSU (18-8, 13-6 in SEC games, NCAA NET No. 29 entering Saturday) advances to play 6th-ranked and top-seeded Alabama on Sunday for the right to earn the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAAT. The Tigers won the rubber-match game as each team defeated the other in home games during the regular season.

The Hogs fell to 6-5 in away games in ’20-21 (includes a 5-4 record in true road games). Arkansas had last lost a game on Jan. 30 — an 81-77 road defeat against Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge — which was sandwiched in between the 12-game league winning streak. The previous time the Razorbacks lost an SEC game was on Jan. 16 on the road against Alabama, dropping the team to 2-4 in the league at the time.

In his second campaign as Head Hog, Eric Musselman dropped to 2-1 coaching Arkansas in the SECT, 6-1 while coaching a ranked Arkansas team, 22-16 in SEC games, 42-18 overall at Arkansas, and he slipped to 2-3 coaching head-to-head against LSU’s Will Wade in SEC play.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 9th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Smith, sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover, and senior combo guard Jalen Tate.

Moody started hot and made his first 4 three-point attempts while scoring 16 points to help the Hogs to a 31-24 lead, but mental mistakes, unforced turnovers, poor ball movement, and efensive breakdowns helped feed an LSU 16-6 run to close the first half on a 16-6 run for a 40-37 lead at the break.

Moody led all scorers in the first 20 minutes with 20 points (7-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3, and 2-of-5 free thows) to go with 5 rebounds. The Tigers has three players in double-figures scoring at the break — Smart with 13 points, Thomas with 11, and Days with 10.

The Hogs started well shooting the ball but ended up 15-of-37 from the field (40.5%), including 5-of-14 from 3 (35.7%). Arkansas was only 2-of-6 at the free throw line (33.3%). Lsu made 16-of-34 from the field (47.1%), including 5-of-10 from 3 (50%), and 3-of-3 at the free throw line. The Hogs won the glass (22-19) in the first 20 minutes but lost turnovers (5-4).