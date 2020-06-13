Love for the Game: Derrian Ford, An Unlikely Smalltown Star

Pig Trail Nation

by: Nick Walters

Posted: / Updated:

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Derrian Ford is not your average high school baller.

At just 16 years old, the Magnolia standout has been offered by 18 Division-I programs, including the Razorbacks. The 6’3 combo guard has won back-to-back state titles in his two years leading the Panthers.

In his mini-documentary ‘Love for the Game,’ Nick Walters visits with Derrian, his father Darnell, and head coach Ben Lindsey.

They go behind the baller: Ford’s inspirations, hometown, personality, come-up, and how a love for basketball blazed his trail.

