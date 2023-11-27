FAYETTEVILLE — As Sam Pittman positions himself to hire an offensive coordinator some are mistaken on how much interest is out there.

Some fans are mistaken when they insist no coach wants to come to Arkansas with Pittman’s status beyond next year up in the air. That is a mistake and I will explain why as one has to think outside the normal box.

The coaching profession is different than any other job in many ways. In many professions a person might be hesitant to step into such situation. Would I leave for a website or newspaper that had that much uncertainty beyond next year?

However, coaches don’t look at it that way. Basically most coaches are hired to eventually be fired. When they are fired there’s another job awaiting them somewhere else.

The fact Pittman will enter the 2024 season with rumors about his job security doesn’t prevent the Hogs from making a good hire for the offensive coordinator job. Arkansas may have to overpay a little to get who they want due to that and might have to go three years instead of two on a contract.

In addition, the right offensive coordinator, maybe he has been a head coach at another or even smaller school. If he comes to Arkansas and the offense is highly potent in 2024 then he possibly would be considered to eventually become head coach of the Hogs when Pittman eventually retired.

Coaches know they come to Arkansas if Pittman is fired after next year then they will have a contract that will pay them. In addition, if the coach is a top-notch playcaller he would be out of work about five minutes before someone offered him a job. That’s just the crazy world of the coaching profession.

Good coaches are never out of work very long unless it’s their choice. Some want to take a year to recharge their battery.

There is no reason for Pittman to not make a good hire for the offensive coordinator job and if he does that would be a great first step to erasing some of the doubt about his job status in 2024 and beyond.