Lopez Signs With Razorbacks On National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Golf and Head Coach Shauna Taylor announced the signing of highly touted recruit Cory Lopez on Wednesday afternoon. The Monterrey, Mexico native is the only signee for the Razorbacks in the 2020 class.

“I have been patiently waiting for this National Signing Day to arrive so that we can announce the addition of Cory Lopez to our roster,” Taylor said. “She has been committed to us for two years and I couldn’t be happier to have this young lady join our team.

I always say that recruiting is often times based on former players’ experiences while on our team and this holds true with Cory. Maria Fassi was very instrumental in helping us attract Cory Lopez. Cory and Maria were teammates on the Mexican Golf Federation National Team and from their friendship we started to follow Cory’s golf. When I saw Cory play for the first time, I knew we had to have her on our team. Cory and her family embody what our program stands for in striving for excellence in all that they do. She will have a huge impact on our team not only on the golf course, but in the locker room. Arkansas Women’s Golf got better today with the signing of Cory Lopez and I can’t wait to watch her leave her forever mark on our program!”

Lopez comes to the Blessings as one of the premier golf recruits in the entire world, having won a bevy of events, including the Toyota Junior World Golf Championship in 2019 (70-72-67), the Mexican Amateur Championship (69, 73, 70) the Girls Junior Americans Cup, both as an individual and as part of the Team Mexico, and the Nick Faldo Major Champions (71-71-65).

Additionally, Lopez is currently rated as the No. 1 junior player in all of Mexico, and has also been named an AJGA All-American. Lopez has also starred in academics, winning the Integra Award twice, which is given to one student who excels both on the field of play and in the classroom.

Lopez is daughter to Adriana Trevino and Leopoldo Lopez, and has two siblings, Fernanda Lopez and Polo Lopez. Cory plans to study business at Arkansas.

