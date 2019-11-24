Looking Back at Six Coaches and How Their Teams Performed on Saturday

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, quarterback Joey Gatewood gets some instruction from coach Gus Malzahn during Auburn NCAA college football practice in Auburn, Ala. Malzahn is banking on his own his play calling abilities and a freshman quarterback to carry the Tigers through a difficult schedule. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There’s several names being linked to the head coaching job at Arkansas.

Much has been written about how Arkansas did on Saturday night against top-ranked LSU. But how did some of other coaches who have been linked to the job do on Saturday?

Here’s a closer look at six such coaches and also look ahead to who they have this week. The coaches are listed in no particular order and all kickoff times are Central.

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

The Tigers moved to 8-3 on the season with a 52-0 win over Samford. Quarterback Bo Nix completed 15 of 23 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. The Tigers had 28 first downs and 544 yards of total offense while holding Samford to 114 yards. Auburn will play host to Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. For the fans wanting Arkansas to have any shot at Malzahn they need to hope Alabama wins and Auburn fires Malzahn. I am not saying if they lose to the Tide that he will get fired, but that is only way I see Hogs having shot at him.

Lane Kiffin, Florida Atlantic University

FAU defeated UTSA 40-26 and now are in first place in the Conference USA East. They are 8-3 on the season. Quarterback Chris Robison completed 27 of 41 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown. Harrison Bryant caught 10 of those passes for 182 yards and one touchdown. FAU finished with 31 first downs and 526 yards of total offense to 401 for UTSA. FAU will close out the regular season on Saturday at 2:30 when they host Southern Miss on the NFL Network.

Mike Leach, Washington State

Washington State defeated Oregon State 54-53 on Saturday to move to 6-5 on the season. Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 50 of 70 passes for 606 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. Renard Bell caught eight passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Washington State had 35 first downs and 641 yards of total offense. They gave up 601 yards of offense. Washington State will be at Washington on Friday at 3 p.m.

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech shutout Pittsburgh 28-0 to move to 8-3 on the season. They will be at Virginia on Friday with an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC. The game will determine who plays Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Virginia Tech had 263 yards of total offense compared to 177 for Pitt. The Hokies doubled up the Panthers in first downs with 16 to eight.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

The Bearcats downed Temple 15-13 on Saturday and now are 10-1 on the season. Desmond Ritter completed 9 of 25 passes for 62 yards with one interception. Michael Warren II rushed 24 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Unlike the Washington State game, offense was hard to come by in this game. Cincinnati finished wit 14 first downs and 210 yards of total offense to 310 for Temple. The win assured the Bearcats of being in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. They will finish out the regular season on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Memphis on ABC. That could be a preview of the AAC title game as well. Friday’s game will be in Memphis.

Mike Norvell, Memphis

His Tigers are 10-1 on the season following a decisive 49-10 win over the University of South Florida. Brady White completed 18 of 28 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Kenneth Gainwell rushed 14 times for 128 yards and Kedarian Jones grabbed six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Memphis had 31 first downs to only five for USF and had 560 yards of total offense to 170. As noted they will face Cincinnati on Friday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. Some close to Norvell insist he isn’t interested in Arkansas while others say don’t rule it out.