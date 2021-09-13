Looking back at the 9/11 tribute before Arkansas-Texas game

Before the Arkansas game against Texas on Saturday, the Razorbacks honored the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in front of a packed stadium.

They conducted a flyover during the playing of the national anthem by the Bulldog Flight Team out of Little Rock as 70 ROTC Cadets waved an giant American flag on the field. The sold-out crowd also held a moment of silence of silence for all those who perished on 9/11, including seven people from the state of Arkansas and 16 from Texas.

Here are the sights and sound from those pregame commemorations before Arkansas and Texas took the field.