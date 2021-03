Our Basketball Insider, Kevin McPherson, speaks with Alyssa Orange about Arkansas men’s basketball heading into the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks locked up the two-seed and a first-round bye. They will square off between the winner of Georgia and Missouri.

McPherson also highlights Au’Diese Toney, a guard/forward hybrid for Pittsburgh who as entered the transfer portal. Eric Musselman and Arkansas have honed their sights into landing Toney in the offseason.