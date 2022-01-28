FAYETTEVILLE — Lonoke Class of 2024 two-way lineman Chauncey Johnson will visit Arkansas on Saturday for a Prospect Day.

Johnson, 6-5, 290, is looking forward to getting to Fayetteville. Johnson is one of the state’s top recruits in 2024.

“I’m hoping to see the coaching up there,” Johnson said. “How the program is ran.”

Johnson plays both ways for Lonoke, but is being recruited for the offensive line at Arkansas. Johnson is excited to meet and learn from Cody Kennedy.

“I want to learn technique and stuff too,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Lonoke finished 8-3 in 2021. The 35-14 loss to Ashdown in the first round of the state playoffs though is still the game Johnson thinks about most.

“As a whole team I think it went good,” Johnson said. “I’m still disappointed how we lost in the first round, but it happens. But as a player it went pretty good. It could have been better a couple of games, but I’m going to improve next year on it.”

Johnson talked about what he feels are his strengths on the football field.

“Pass blocking,” Johnson said. “I need to work on staying lower and pulling finding the linebacker.”

While Johnson currently has no offers the Razorbacks could become the first. If so, he talked about what that would mean to him.

“It would mean the world to me,” Johnson said. “It’s the team I grew up watching my whole life.”

Johnson owns a 3.2 grade-point average and has been timed at 4.9 in the 40-yard dash.

Click here for highlights.