Live Game Updates: Arkansas at LSU

This story will continue to be updated…

First Quarter — Cam Little drills a 48-yard field goal to give the Hogs the early 3-0 lead. But LSU responds with a 34-yard field goal of their own to tie the game at 3-3.

The Arkansas Razorbacks take to Baton Rougue on Saturday for a battle under the lights at Death Valley against LSU. The Razorbacks are looking to bring “The Boot” trophy back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2015.

The Razorbacks have already become bowl eligible after their win last week against Mississippi State, while the four-win Tigers need to win two of their next three games to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Arkansas and LSU kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, but you can stay up to date right here with our PTN crew as they bring you live pregame, halftime and postgame coverage throughout tonight’s game.