LITTLE ROCK -- Little Rock native Moses Moody made a commitment back in early November that he would be coming home to play his college basketball, and on Friday he made good on that promise by signing his national letter of intent with the homestate Arkansas Razorbacks.

Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 38 / 4-star prospect in the Class of 2020) is the highest-ESPN-ranked recruit to sign with to the University of Arkansas men's basketball program since 2013 (Bobby Portis, No. 16).