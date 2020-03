One of the things I'd been most looking forward to is the chance to spend time with Sam Pittman during spring football. Hog fans have been battered and bruised by four straight depressing seasons. The previous two were like watching some sort of insane horror movie unfold. I had a feeling that Pittman would start erasing the painful memory of that time as soon as he got his new team on the field, working to get better.

Well, spring football of any type is still up in the air but Pittman took an hour out of his day on Friday to answer all of the media's questions. He offered a breath of fresh air at a time when anything new about Razorback athletics is in short supply. A few minutes into the teleconference I noticed that he brought up a subject that none of us in the media had thought to raise.