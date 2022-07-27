FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas sophomore place kicker Cam Little has been named to the Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker Award preseason watch list, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Wednesday. The watch list includes 30 of the best returning kickers in the country.

The Moore, Okla., product’s 20 field goals last season were the third most in a single season by a Razorback kicker in program history and helped him garner Freshman All-America status from the FWAA, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. Little drilled 20 of his 24 field goal attempts and all 46 of his point after attempts in 2021. Heading into the 2022 campaign, Little has also earned Preseason Third Team All-SEC distinction by Phil Steele Magazine.

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season, and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, Nov. 3. From then, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers select the top three finalists for the award, who will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Arkansas opens the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, against Cincinnati on ESPN. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.